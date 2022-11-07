What Is The Performance Outlook For NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.28. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at $0.18 or 12.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.58M. NURO’s last price was a discount, traded about -447.17% off its 52-week high of $8.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 15.09% up since then. When we look at NeuroMetrix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 509.55K.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Instantly NURO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 12.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.33%, with the 5-day performance at -9.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is -41.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 76.20%. The 2022 estimates are for NeuroMetrix Inc. earnings to increase by 35.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares while 14.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.04%. There are 14.83% institutions holding the NeuroMetrix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.42% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million NURO shares worth $1.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.76% or 53905.0 shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $0.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.33% of the shares, roughly 94942.0 shares worth around $0.39 million.