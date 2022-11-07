VRAX Stock: More Upside For Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX)?

In the last trading session, 2.61 million Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at -$0.63 or -27.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.51M. VRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1646.99% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 19.88% up since then. When we look at Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.5500 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -27.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.88%, with the 5-day performance at 8.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is -30.54% down.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Virax Biolabs Group Limited earnings to decrease by -162.50%.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.17% of Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.