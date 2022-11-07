United Microelectronics Corporation’s (NYSE: UMC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 4.7 million United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.34 changing hands around $0.1 or 1.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.84B. UMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.54% off its 52-week high of $11.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.36, which suggests the last value was 15.46% up since then. When we look at United Microelectronics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 million.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Instantly UMC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.45 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.10%, with the 5-day performance at 3.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 2.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.7 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Microelectronics Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.61% over the past 6 months, a 44.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Microelectronics Corporation will rise 15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.4 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that United Microelectronics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.01 billion and $2.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.80%. The 2022 estimates are for United Microelectronics Corporation earnings to increase by 90.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.10% per year.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 12.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 12.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of United Microelectronics Corporation shares while 5.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.23%. There are 5.23% institutions holding the United Microelectronics Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.66% of the shares, roughly 16.37 million UMC shares worth $149.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 16.34 million shares worth $148.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. With 11.09 million shares estimated at $88.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Semiconductor ETF held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 6.81 million shares worth around $46.13 million.