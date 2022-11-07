Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 7.65 million Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -12.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.41M. TENX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1480.0% off its 52-week high of $1.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was -10.0% down since then. When we look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2109 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -12.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.86%, with the 5-day performance at -29.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is -49.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TENX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.37% over the past 6 months, a 72.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. will rise 93.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.70%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.22% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares while 32.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.29%. There are 32.07% institutions holding the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Gofen & Glossberg LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.15% of the shares, roughly 3.82 million TENX shares worth $1.15 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 2.02 million shares worth $1.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.14 million.