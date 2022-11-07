Stock Performance Of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.02 or -13.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.55M. CCNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1400.0% off its 52-week high of $1.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was -7.69% down since then. When we look at Code Chain New Continent Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Instantly CCNC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1696 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -13.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.76%, with the 5-day performance at -18.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is -46.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Code Chain New Continent Limited earnings to decrease by -158.00%.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 29 and June 30.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.64% of Code Chain New Continent Limited shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.78%. There are 6.09% institutions holding the Code Chain New Continent Limited stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million CCNC shares worth $0.1 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 67321.0 shares worth $60858.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 17695.0 shares estimated at $12209.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.