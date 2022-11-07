Stock Performance And Forecast For Waitr Holdings Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.53 million Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.82M. WTRH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1033.33% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1650 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.72%, with the 5-day performance at 2.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -6.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Waitr Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.38 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -129.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.04% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares while 12.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.95%. There are 12.42% institutions holding the Waitr Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.65% of the shares, roughly 4.2 million WTRH shares worth $1.55 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 3.9 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.62 million shares estimated at $0.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.52 million.