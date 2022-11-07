Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Shares Declined By -30.70% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.91 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.82B. SPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.66% off its 52-week high of $142.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.39, which suggests the last value was 19.87% up since then. When we look at Sprout Social Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.29K.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Instantly SPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 62.34 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.17%, with the 5-day performance at -20.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is -30.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.3 days.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprout Social Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.56% over the past 6 months, a 15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.28 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Sprout Social Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $64.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sprout Social Inc. earnings to increase by 13.40%.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Sprout Social Inc. shares while 95.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.51%. There are 95.69% institutions holding the Sprout Social Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 3.69 million SPT shares worth $295.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 3.68 million shares worth $295.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $135.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $69.9 million.