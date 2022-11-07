Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL).

In the last trading session, 13.72 million Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.0 or -4.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.89M. KAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -18375.0% off its 52-week high of $14.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Kalera Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.05 million.

Analysts gave the Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0880 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -4.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.25%, with the 5-day performance at -6.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -94.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KAL’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.90% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares while 82.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.85%. There are 82.38% institutions holding the Kalera Public Limited Company stock share, with Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 11899.0 KAL shares worth $70204.0.