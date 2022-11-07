Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s per share price at $5.23 changed hands at $0.24 or 4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $410.35M. PACK’s last price was a discount, traded about -721.61% off its 52-week high of $42.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.90, which suggests the last value was 44.55% up since then. When we look at Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.08K.

Analysts gave the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PACK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Instantly PACK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.30 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.08%, with the 5-day performance at 38.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is 53.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PACK’s forecast low is $5.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -167.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ranpak Holdings Corp. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.35 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $113.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.1 million and $109.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ranpak Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 88.40%.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.86% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares while 99.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.39%. There are 99.09% institutions holding the Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock share, with JS Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 38.62% of the shares, roughly 30.53 million PACK shares worth $623.75 million.

Soros Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 4.63 million shares worth $94.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.59 million shares estimated at $19.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $28.19 million.