Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) : Investors Should Not Dump PSNY Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.57 changed hands at $0.17 or 3.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.27B. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -259.08% off its 52-week high of $16.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 12.47% up since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PSNY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.71 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.94%, with the 5-day performance at 10.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -18.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSNY’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -118.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC earnings to decrease by -107.80%.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.85% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares while 5.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.21%. There are 5.41% institutions holding the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock share, with AMF Tjanstepension AB the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million PSNY shares worth $38.77 million.