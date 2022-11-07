Performance & Trends Of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.33 changed hands at $0.08 or 6.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.74M. AGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -17606.77% off its 52-week high of $235.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 8.27% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7954 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 6.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -98.55%, with the 5-day performance at -23.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -75.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.12 days.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agrify Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.32% over the past 6 months, a -282.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 133.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.93 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Agrify Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $38 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 177.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Agrify Corporation earnings to decrease by -59.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of Agrify Corporation shares while 31.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.30%. There are 31.59% institutions holding the Agrify Corporation stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million AGFY shares worth $7.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 1.24 million shares worth $5.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $7.27 million under it, the former controlled 5.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $4.41 million.