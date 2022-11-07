Performance & Trends Of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Stock

In the last trading session, 2.06 million 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $12.53 changed hands at $2.01 or 19.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. QFIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.37% off its 52-week high of $28.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.47, which suggests the last value was 24.42% up since then. When we look at 360 DigiTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.93K.

Analysts gave the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended QFIN as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.98.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.64 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 19.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.36%, with the 5-day performance at 23.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is -19.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QFIN’s forecast low is $112.67 with $259.87 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1973.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -799.2% for it to hit the projected low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 360 DigiTech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.50% over the past 6 months, a -33.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 360 DigiTech Inc. will fall -37.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.50% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that 360 DigiTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.73 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 276.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 199.00%. The 2022 estimates are for 360 DigiTech Inc. earnings to increase by 57.80%.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18. The 5.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 5.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.59% of 360 DigiTech Inc. shares while 68.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.23%. There are 68.46% institutions holding the 360 DigiTech Inc. stock share, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 11.72 million QFIN shares worth $180.31 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.14% or 10.96 million shares worth $168.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.72 million shares estimated at $41.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $27.64 million.