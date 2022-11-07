Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -456.03 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 5.2 million Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.69 changing hands around $3.34 or 40.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $217.43M. OYST’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.92% off its 52-week high of $19.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 70.4% up since then. When we look at Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 53260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.54K.

Analysts gave the Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OYST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.64.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) trade information

Instantly OYST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.83 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 40.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.27%, with the 5-day performance at 5.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) is 22.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OYST’s forecast low is $15.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -456.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oyster Point Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.05% over the past 6 months, a -63.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. will fall -92.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -111.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.9 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Oyster Point Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -47.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.30%.

OYST Dividends

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Oyster Point Pharma Inc. shares while 93.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.41%. There are 93.93% institutions holding the Oyster Point Pharma Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 22.22% of the shares, roughly 5.93 million OYST shares worth $68.97 million.

Invus Financial Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.38% or 2.77 million shares worth $32.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund. With 0.42 million shares estimated at $4.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.73 million.