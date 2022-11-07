Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.07 or 10.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $509.47M. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -6583.54% off its 52-week high of $52.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 36.71% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.
Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information
Instantly NUTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8599 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 10.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.85%, with the 5-day performance at -1.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -12.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.25 days.
Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.
NUTX Dividends
Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 22.
Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.79% of Nutex Health Inc. shares while 0.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.70%. There are 0.35% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc. stock share, with Engrave Wealth Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million NUTX shares worth $0.96 million.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.36 million.