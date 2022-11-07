NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.24 changed hands at -$0.65 or -2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.45B. NI’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.08% off its 52-week high of $32.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.78, which suggests the last value was 5.78% up since then. When we look at NiSource Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Analysts gave the NiSource Inc. (NI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NiSource Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Instantly NI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 26.26 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.23%. However, in the 30-day time frame, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is 3.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NI’s forecast low is $27.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.97% for it to hit the projected low.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NiSource Inc. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that NiSource Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $986 million and $950.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NiSource Inc. earnings to increase by 773.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.30% per year.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07. The 3.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 3.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of NiSource Inc. shares while 95.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.89%. There are 95.53% institutions holding the NiSource Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.97% of the shares, roughly 52.61 million NI shares worth $1.67 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.22% or 37.4 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 11.72 million shares estimated at $372.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 9.2 million shares worth around $292.68 million.