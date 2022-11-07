NextCure Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NXTC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.17 million NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.98 changed hands at -$0.53 or -21.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.96M. NXTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -348.99% off its 52-week high of $8.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was -18.69% down since then. When we look at NextCure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.41K.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

Instantly NXTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.5600 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -21.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.00%, with the 5-day performance at -21.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) is -35.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextCure Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.89% over the past 6 months, a 0.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextCure Inc. will fall -10.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for NextCure Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.00%.

NXTC Dividends

NextCure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.77% of NextCure Inc. shares while 53.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.11%. There are 53.93% institutions holding the NextCure Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million NXTC shares worth $13.18 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 2.67 million shares worth $12.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.46 million.