Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.67. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $64.08 changing hands around $0.86 or 1.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $86.10B. MDLZâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.41% off its 52-week high of $69.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.72, which suggests the last value was 14.61% up since then. When we look at Mondelez International Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.94 million.

Analysts gave the Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MDLZ as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mondelez International Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Instantly MDLZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 64.96 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 1.36% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.66%, with the 5-day performance at 2.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is 12.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDLZâ€™s forecast low is $65.80 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -18.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mondelez International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -3.82% over the past 6 months, a 1.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mondelez International Inc. will fall -2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.22 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Mondelez International Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8.03 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.66 billion and $7.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Mondelez International Inc. earnings to increase by 23.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.45% per year.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Mondelez International Inc. shares while 80.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.37%. There are 80.25% institutions holding the Mondelez International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 118.14 million MDLZ shares worth $7.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 95.4 million shares worth $6.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 40.74 million shares estimated at $2.61 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 30.63 million shares worth around $1.96 billion.