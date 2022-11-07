MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Gain 22.31%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.6 million MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $5.92 changed hands at $1.08 or 22.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $359.64M. MGNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.11% off its 52-week high of $22.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.13, which suggests the last value was 64.02% up since then. When we look at MacroGenics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.58K.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Instantly MGNX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.15 added 22.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.12%, with the 5-day performance at 18.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 57.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MacroGenics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.23% over the past 6 months, a 47.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MacroGenics Inc. will fall -47.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.77 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that MacroGenics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $33.86 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.80%. The 2022 estimates are for MacroGenics Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.30%.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.60% of MacroGenics Inc. shares while 100.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.53%. There are 100.83% institutions holding the MacroGenics Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.94% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million MGNX shares worth $64.54 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 6.1 million shares worth $53.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $15.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $15.3 million.