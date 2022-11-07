Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $10.90 changed hands at -$1.86 or -14.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $280.57M. ATNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.72% off its 52-week high of $15.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 59.54% up since then. When we look at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.81K.

Analysts gave the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATNM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) trade information

Instantly ATNM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.12 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -14.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 81.36%, with the 5-day performance at 12.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) is 38.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,510.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $266k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6,478.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 34.20%.

ATNM Dividends

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 29.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 13.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.65%. There are 13.36% institutions holding the Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.61% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million ATNM shares worth $4.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.97% or 0.23 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $2.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $1.33 million.