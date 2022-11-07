Let’s Dive Into The Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $7.98 changed hands at $0.62 or 8.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $479.68M. ZYME’s last price was a discount, traded about -208.9% off its 52-week high of $24.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.11, which suggests the last value was 48.5% up since then. When we look at Zymeworks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 983.70K.

Analysts gave the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ZYME as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zymeworks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.96.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.01 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 8.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.31%, with the 5-day performance at 20.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is 28.92% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZYME’s forecast low is $7.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -200.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymeworks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.44% over the past 6 months, a 39.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymeworks Inc. will rise 26.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.07 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Zymeworks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.97 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Zymeworks Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.12% of Zymeworks Inc. shares while 89.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.88%. There are 89.98% institutions holding the Zymeworks Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 5.76 million ZYME shares worth $37.73 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.31% or 5.38 million shares worth $35.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 5.38 million shares estimated at $35.24 million under it, the former controlled 9.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.2 million.