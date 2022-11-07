Let’s Dive Into The PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.23 changing hands around $0.54 or 1.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.10B. PENN’s current price is a discount, trading about -91.3% off its 52-week high of $63.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.49, which suggests the last value was 23.29% up since then. When we look at PENN Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Analysts gave the PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PENN as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Instantly PENN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 34.68 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.95%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 2.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PENN’s forecast low is $32.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.7% for it to hit the projected low.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PENN Entertainment Inc. will fall -52.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.61 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that PENN Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.70%. The 2022 estimates are for PENN Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 147.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.64% per year.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of PENN Entertainment Inc. shares while 79.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.26%. There are 79.75% institutions holding the PENN Entertainment Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 19.43 million PENN shares worth $824.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.71% or 17.86 million shares worth $757.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. With 7.46 million shares estimated at $238.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund held about 3.39% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $239.67 million.