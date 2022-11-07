Is Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.99M. ZVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1056.25% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 18.75% up since then. When we look at Zovio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Instantly ZVO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1795 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.24%, with the 5-day performance at -2.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) is -2.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zovio Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.20% over the past 6 months, a 42.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.1 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Zovio Inc earnings to increase by 16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and October 31.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.88% of Zovio Inc shares while 55.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.16%. There are 55.09% institutions holding the Zovio Inc stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 2.61 million ZVO shares worth $2.14 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 2.45 million shares worth $2.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 3.59% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.0 million.