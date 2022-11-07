Is Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: THRX) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.92 changed hands at -$0.31 or -5.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $187.70M. THRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -322.36% off its 52-week high of $20.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.86, which suggests the last value was 1.22% up since then. When we look at Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.49K.

Analysts gave the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended THRX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) trade information

Instantly THRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.89 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.20%, with the 5-day performance at -10.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) is -8.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.68 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.32% over the past 6 months, a 54.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -120.70%.

THRX Dividends

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.57% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 91.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.34%. There are 91.88% institutions holding the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 44.03% of the shares, roughly 17.04 million THRX shares worth $196.49 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.36% or 5.56 million shares worth $64.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 1.65 million shares estimated at $11.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $6.67 million.