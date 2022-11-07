Is Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 3.39 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at $0.01 or 9.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.60M. SYTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5438.46% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1474 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 9.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.43%, with the 5-day performance at 2.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -59.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Siyata Mobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.32% over the past 6 months, a 83.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -27.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 46.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 13.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.55%. There are 13.87% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.30% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million SYTA shares worth $0.81 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 54024.0 shares worth $67530.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $21865.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.