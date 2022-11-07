Is Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.25M. PSHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -1937.04% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Performance Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.70 million.

Analysts gave the Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PSHG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Performance Shipping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Instantly PSHG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.59%, with the 5-day performance at -6.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is -6.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSHG’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Performance Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $16.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 313.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Performance Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -368.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.55% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares while 5.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.61%. There are 5.18% institutions holding the Performance Shipping Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million PSHG shares worth $41085.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 42926.0 shares worth $11800.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 40265.0 shares estimated at $11068.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.