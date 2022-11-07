Is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.1 or 2.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $432.44M. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -321.89% off its 52-week high of $20.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 40.42% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.93.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.01 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 2.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.86%, with the 5-day performance at -1.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is 13.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -952.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.36% over the past 6 months, a 48.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -2.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 179.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.84 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $14.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.87 million and $3.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 76.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 279.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 12.40%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 106.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.26%. There are 106.49% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 8.19 million ATRA shares worth $76.08 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 8.12 million shares worth $75.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.18 million shares estimated at $32.55 million under it, the former controlled 4.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $23.24 million.