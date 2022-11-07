Is Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 2.09 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $94.33 changed hands at -$1.76 or -1.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.24B. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -125.36% off its 52-week high of $212.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.71, which suggests the last value was 8.08% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 113.10 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.28%, with the 5-day performance at -16.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -13.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.26% over the past 6 months, a 552.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Airbnb Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to increase by 92.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.95% per year.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 64.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.74%. There are 64.78% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 20.2 million ABNB shares worth $1.9 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 19.06 million shares worth $1.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.05 million shares estimated at $1.51 billion under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $954.17 million.