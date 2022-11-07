Investor Confidence Declines As Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Shares Lose -$0.96

In the latest trading session, 1.66 million Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $90.90 changed hands at -$0.96 or -1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $104.78B. SBUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.59% off its 52-week high of $117.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.39, which suggests the last value was 24.76% up since then. When we look at Starbucks Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.69 million.

Analysts gave the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended SBUX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Starbucks Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 93.60 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.47%, with the 5-day performance at 5.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) is 2.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBUX’s forecast low is $87.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Starbucks Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.05% over the past 6 months, a 13.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Starbucks Corporation will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.75 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Starbucks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $8.49 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Starbucks Corporation earnings to increase by 351.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.73% per year.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Starbucks Corporation shares while 70.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.74%. There are 70.61% institutions holding the Starbucks Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 102.37 million SBUX shares worth $9.27 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.44% or 73.92 million shares worth $6.69 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 33.77 million shares estimated at $3.06 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 25.39 million shares worth around $2.3 billion.