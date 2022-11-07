Investor Confidence Declines As Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Shares Lose -$0.06

In the last trading session, 7.25 million Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.43 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. CANO’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.22% off its 52-week high of $12.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 3.79% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.64 million.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.94 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.50%, with the 5-day performance at -9.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is -61.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.43 days.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cano Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.69% over the past 6 months, a 74.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cano Health Inc. will fall -600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $712.61 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Cano Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $715.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $306.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 132.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cano Health Inc. earnings to increase by 75.20%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.54% of Cano Health Inc. shares while 77.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.71%. There are 77.50% institutions holding the Cano Health Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.45% of the shares, roughly 30.01 million CANO shares worth $190.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 12.73 million shares worth $80.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $34.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 5.4 million shares worth around $27.81 million.