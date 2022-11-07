Investing In Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 11.63 million Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at $0.16 or 7.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $598.64M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -663.59% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 41.47% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.50 million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 7.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.36%, with the 5-day performance at -8.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is 5.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $2.99 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -176.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -368.30%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.84% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 19.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.46%. There are 19.99% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 8.34 million HUT shares worth $46.06 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 2.17 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 5.16 million shares estimated at $18.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $1.63 million.