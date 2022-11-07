Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) : Investors Should Not Dump IDEX Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.24 million Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.03M. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -677.78% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 25.93% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.70 million.

Analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IDEX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3145 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.53%, with the 5-day performance at 2.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -1.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDEX’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ideanomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.76% over the past 6 months, a 8.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 371.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ideanomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $40.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.07 million and $32.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 199.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Ideanomics Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.00%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.09% of Ideanomics Inc. shares while 16.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.01%. There are 16.92% institutions holding the Ideanomics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.07% of the shares, roughly 25.26 million IDEX shares worth $28.29 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 9.78 million shares worth $10.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 3.85 million shares estimated at $2.77 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $1.05 million.