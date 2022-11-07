IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 2.84 million IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.87 changed hands at -$0.38 or -0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.06B. IAA’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.52% off its 52-week high of $55.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.32, which suggests the last value was 19.42% up since then. When we look at IAA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) trade information

Instantly IAA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.75 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.46%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) is 11.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

IAA Inc. (IAA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IAA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.14% over the past 6 months, a -1.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IAA Inc. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $476.6 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that IAA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $523.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.10%. The 2022 estimates are for IAA Inc. earnings to increase by 50.90%.

IAA Dividends

IAA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of IAA Inc. shares while 104.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.39%. There are 104.87% institutions holding the IAA Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.10% of the shares, roughly 12.19 million IAA shares worth $466.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 11.45 million shares worth $437.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.55 million shares estimated at $174.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $148.08 million.