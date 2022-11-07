Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $207.73M. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -332.91% off its 52-week high of $3.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 18.99% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8590 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.27%, with the 5-day performance at 16.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -37.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $107.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $29.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.63 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -63.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings to decrease by -108.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.03% per year.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 08.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares while 32.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.61%. There are 32.04% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.51% of the shares, roughly 6.57 million GOTU shares worth $11.31 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 5.26 million shares worth $9.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 2.16 million shares estimated at $3.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $2.99 million.