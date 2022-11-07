Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.53 changed hands at $0.07 or 4.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $90.71M. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -684.31% off its 52-week high of $12.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 34.64% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Analysts gave the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EOSE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 4.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.65%, with the 5-day performance at 7.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -15.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.79% over the past 6 months, a -32.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. will rise 43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -35.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,003.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.61 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $14.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $612k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 980.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.90%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.80% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares while 57.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.51%. There are 57.92% institutions holding the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.86% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million EOSE shares worth $22.45 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 4.0 million shares worth $16.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.71 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 6.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $4.41 million.