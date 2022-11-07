Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.67 changing hands around $0.22 or 48.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.63M. LYL’s current price is a discount, trading about -182.09% off its 52-week high of $1.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 32.84% up since then. When we look at Dragon Victory International Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.39K.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) trade information

Instantly LYL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -31.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7450 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 48.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.77%, with the 5-day performance at -31.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) is -42.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

LYL Dividends

Dragon Victory International Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.99% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.55%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the Dragon Victory International Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 36500.0 LYL shares worth $37292.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 16181.0 shares worth $16532.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.