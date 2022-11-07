Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 2.4 million Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $2.49 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $779.62M. DM’s last price was a discount, traded about -289.16% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 49.4% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Analysts gave the Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.70%, with the 5-day performance at -4.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -11.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DM’s forecast low is $2.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -140.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Desktop Metal Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.59% over the past 6 months, a -35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Desktop Metal Inc. will fall -25.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 123.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Desktop Metal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $63.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.07 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 186.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Desktop Metal Inc. earnings to decrease by -327.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.00% per year.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.06% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares while 40.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.24%. There are 40.84% institutions holding the Desktop Metal Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.25% of the shares, roughly 19.59 million DM shares worth $92.84 million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 17.5 million shares worth $125.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.63 million shares estimated at $31.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $13.03 million.