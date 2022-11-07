Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Stock Could Make A -2172.73% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.06 or -11.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.39M. CELZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1945.45% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.44K.

Analysts gave the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CELZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -11.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.89%, with the 5-day performance at 8.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is -14.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87540.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELZ’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2172.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 388.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $110k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 109.40%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares while 9.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.82%. There are 9.55% institutions holding the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Sassicaia Capital Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.27% of the shares, roughly 31200.0 CELZ shares worth $0.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.03% or 25169.0 shares worth $98159.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 25169.0 shares estimated at $98159.0 under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 24240.0 shares worth around $22325.0.