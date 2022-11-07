Could WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.27 million WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $286.11M. WETG’s last price was a discount, traded about -3406.94% off its 52-week high of $50.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 51.39% up since then. When we look at WeTrade Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.
WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information
Instantly WETG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.00%, with the 5-day performance at 28.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is 24.14% up.
WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts
The 2022 estimates are for WeTrade Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.70%.
WETG Dividends
WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 21 and November 25.
WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.14% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.