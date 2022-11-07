Could Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.29 changing hands around $0.08 or 1.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. EGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.57% off its 52-week high of $12.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 19.55% up since then. When we look at Eldorado Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Instantly EGO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.29 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.58%, with the 5-day performance at 5.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is -9.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eldorado Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.15% over the past 6 months, a -95.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eldorado Gold Corporation will fall -9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $288.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Eldorado Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $308.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $248.06 million and $244.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Eldorado Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by -92.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.90% per year.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares while 71.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.70%. There are 71.48% institutions holding the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 20.02 million EGO shares worth $224.38 million.

Helikon Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 17.56 million shares worth $112.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9.78 million shares estimated at $62.53 million under it, the former controlled 5.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.55% of the shares, roughly 6.55 million shares worth around $41.88 million.