Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.58 million Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.27 changing hands around $0.66 or 5.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.38B. CNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.67% off its 52-week high of $23.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.07, which suggests the last value was 26.08% up since then. When we look at Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CNK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Instantly CNK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.27 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 5.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.98%, with the 5-day performance at 7.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is -3.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.26 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cinemark Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.52% over the past 6 months, a 58.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinemark Holdings Inc. will rise 119.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 103.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $733.49 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $650.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $260.53 million and $434.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 181.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 48.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.07% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares while 99.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.65%. There are 99.29% institutions holding the Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.61% of the shares, roughly 18.81 million CNK shares worth $324.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 11.65 million shares worth $201.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 7.61 million shares estimated at $114.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $67.12 million.