Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.70 changed hands at -$0.2 or -22.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.48M. CKPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -562.86% off its 52-week high of $4.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was -22.86% down since then. When we look at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 255.70K.

Analysts gave the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CKPT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Instantly CKPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -22.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.96%, with the 5-day performance at -7.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) is -14.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.25 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. will fall -7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -70.10% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29k and $16k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.30%.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 07.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.48% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares while 14.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.84%. There are 14.07% institutions holding the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.46% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million CKPT shares worth $1.93 million.

MORGAN JESS S & CO INC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 1.89 million shares worth $1.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $1.27 million under it, the former controlled 6.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $0.55 million.