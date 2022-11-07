Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.81 changed hands at -$2.75 or -4.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.37B. CDAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.21% off its 52-week high of $125.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.23, which suggests the last value was 25.22% up since then. When we look at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CDAY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Instantly CDAY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 67.68 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.03%, with the 5-day performance at -8.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is -2.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDAY’s forecast low is $60.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.33% over the past 6 months, a 146.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $439.95 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $467.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $356.58 million and $372.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings to increase by 163.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 60.20% per year.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares while 107.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.54%. There are 107.49% institutions holding the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.88% of the shares, roughly 21.04 million CDAY shares worth $1.21 billion.

Select Equity Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.61% or 20.63 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 8.39 million shares estimated at $483.85 million under it, the former controlled 5.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 4.97% of the shares, roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $434.24 million.