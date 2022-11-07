Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 70.72 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $8.76 changed hands at -$5.59 or -38.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.46B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -3405.82% off its 52-week high of $307.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.74, which suggests the last value was -45.43% down since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.79 million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.8.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.07 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -38.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.22%, with the 5-day performance at -39.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -58.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $7.50 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1041.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.15% over the past 6 months, a -466.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will fall -792.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -268.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.98 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.2 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to increase by 38.10%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.51% of Carvana Co. shares while 102.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.16%. There are 102.40% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.91% of the shares, roughly 13.43 million CVNA shares worth $1.6 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.59% or 10.44 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.73 million shares estimated at $563.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $285.78 million.