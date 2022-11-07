Can Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at -$0.57 or -45.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.50M. VAPO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3639.13% off its 52-week high of $25.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was -39.13% down since then. When we look at Vapotherm Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.65K.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Instantly VAPO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -60.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2700 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -45.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.67%, with the 5-day performance at -60.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is -65.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.93 days.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vapotherm Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.10% over the past 6 months, a -44.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vapotherm Inc. will fall -11.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.35 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vapotherm Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $19.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.62 million and $38.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Vapotherm Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.60% per year.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.53% of Vapotherm Inc. shares while 77.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.52%. There are 77.41% institutions holding the Vapotherm Inc. stock share, with Prescott General Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million VAPO shares worth $35.55 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 1.98 million shares worth $27.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Artisan Small Cap Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $17.63 million under it, the former controlled 4.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $9.87 million.