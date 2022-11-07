Home  »  Science   »  Can Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Be A Game-Changing S...

Can Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.88 million Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.06 changed hands at $0.79 or 6.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34B. RUM’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.81% off its 52-week high of $18.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the last value was 51.38% up since then. When we look at Rumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Analysts gave the Rumble Inc. (RUM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RUM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.46 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 6.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.59%, with the 5-day performance at 13.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is 6.96% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUM’s forecast low is $15.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Rumble Inc. earnings to decrease by -968.50%.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

