Home  »  Science   »  Can GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Be A Ga...

Can GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 21.82 million GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.14 changing hands around $2.48 or 53.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $197.63M. GCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -768.35% off its 52-week high of $62.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 42.02% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 53.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.30%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is -36.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GCT’s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -264.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -264.15% for it to hit the projected low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for GigaCloud Technology Inc earnings to decrease by -30.70%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]