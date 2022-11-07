Can GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 21.82 million GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.14 changing hands around $2.48 or 53.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $197.63M. GCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -768.35% off its 52-week high of $62.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.14, which suggests the last value was 42.02% up since then. When we look at GigaCloud Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GCT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.30 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 53.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.30%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is -36.34% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GCT’s forecast low is $26.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -264.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -264.15% for it to hit the projected low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for GigaCloud Technology Inc earnings to decrease by -30.70%.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders