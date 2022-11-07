Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.03. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.97M. APRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -516.43% off its 52-week high of $12.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.00, which suggests the last value was 3.38% up since then. When we look at Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.76 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APRN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.52 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.24%, with the 5-day performance at -13.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is -25.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -383.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -238.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.31% over the past 6 months, a 22.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. will rise 12.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.01 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $133.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124.3 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.70%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.15% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares while 32.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.06%. There are 32.57% institutions holding the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock share, with Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.22% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million APRN shares worth $12.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 0.87 million shares worth $3.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $2.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.25 million.