BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $158.86 changing hands around $4.55 or 2.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.78B. BNTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -132.68% off its 52-week high of $369.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $117.08, which suggests the last value was 26.3% up since then. When we look at BioNTech SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 887.44K.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Instantly BNTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 158.88 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.34%, with the 5-day performance at 12.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 12.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $223.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BNTX’s forecast low is $132.55 with $317.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.56% for it to hit the projected low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioNTech SE share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.84% over the past 6 months, a -30.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioNTech SE will fall -46.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.74 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that BioNTech SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.47 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -40.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for BioNTech SE earnings to decrease by -16.90%.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.87% of BioNTech SE shares while 15.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.44%. There are 15.02% institutions holding the BioNTech SE stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 6.74 million BNTX shares worth $1.15 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 4.24 million shares worth $723.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2.08 million shares estimated at $355.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $227.49 million.