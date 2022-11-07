Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.41 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $358.87M. BNFT’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.46% off its 52-week high of $13.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.68, which suggests the last value was 45.44% up since then. When we look at Benefitfocus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.96K.

Analysts gave the Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BNFT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Benefitfocus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) trade information

Instantly BNFT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 52.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.46 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.53%, with the 5-day performance at 52.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is 57.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BNFT’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Benefitfocus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.96% over the past 6 months, a 242.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Benefitfocus Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.54 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Benefitfocus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $60.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.9 million and $62.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Benefitfocus Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BNFT Dividends

Benefitfocus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.92% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares while 84.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.23%. There are 84.89% institutions holding the Benefitfocus Inc. stock share, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 3.96 million BNFT shares worth $50.02 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 3.31 million shares worth $41.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $14.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $11.07 million.