Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.17 changing hands around $1.06 or 3.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.49B. BKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.85% off its 52-week high of $39.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.42, which suggests the last value was 32.32% up since then. When we look at Baker Hughes Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.44 million.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.42 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.99%, with the 5-day performance at 6.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 22.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKR’s forecast low is $26.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baker Hughes Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.40% over the past 6 months, a 46.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baker Hughes Company will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.54 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Baker Hughes Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.3 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.09 billion and $5.52 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Baker Hughes Company earnings to increase by 98.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.30% per year.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 18 and January 23. The 2.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Baker Hughes Company shares while 94.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.26%. There are 94.75% institutions holding the Baker Hughes Company stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 116.49 million BKR shares worth $4.24 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.49% or 103.49 million shares worth $3.77 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 55.16 million shares estimated at $1.59 billion under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 6.03% of the shares, roughly 49.98 million shares worth around $1.44 billion.